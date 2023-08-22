Skip to Content
National-World

Three people injured in Canadian mall shooting

By ,
today at 6:47 AM
Published 6:52 AM

EDMONTON, Cana. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least three people were injured following a shooting at a Canada mall on Monday.

The shooting occurred at a mall in the Canadian city of Edmonton.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggest that it was a targeted event in which the parties knew each other.

Details of the shooter or the motive behind the incident were not immediately known.

The victims in Monday's shooting were all taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content