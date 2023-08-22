Three people injured in Canadian mall shooting

EDMONTON, Cana. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least three people were injured following a shooting at a Canada mall on Monday.

The shooting occurred at a mall in the Canadian city of Edmonton.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggest that it was a targeted event in which the parties knew each other.

Details of the shooter or the motive behind the incident were not immediately known.

The victims in Monday's shooting were all taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.