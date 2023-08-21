Virginia country singer’s song climbs to number two on Spotify

MOYOCK, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - "Rich Men North of Richmond," a viral YouTube song that launched country singer and Farmville, Virginia resident Oliver Anthony into the national spotlight took the number two slot on Spotify U.S.

Anthony's song, which appears to take aim at politicians, has resonated with people across the country, while also causing controversy due to its lyrics.

Country music lovers stand loud and proud as early 4,000 people gathered at Eagle Creek Golf Club Saturday to support Oliver Anthony, a country music artist from Virginia.

"Oliver Anthony was awesome. He's the best thing that ever happened to this country," said one concertgoer.

Viral sensation

Concertgoers held signs, and wore Oliver Anthony T-shirts, as American flags blew in the wind. The small town singer, soared into the national spotlight recently after he released his new single "Rich Men North of Richmond." on YouTube earlier this month. The song appearing to take an aim at politicians.

"I have to say...It's all about the words and music. He speaks the truth," said Trisha Fish, another concertgoer.

His newest single took over social media, as it becomes a viral sensation accepted by many conservatives, yet along the way he turned some music fans into country lovers, who traveled from Richmond, Virginia to Moyock, North Carolina just to see him.

"The timing was right. The authenticity was right. I thought the lyrics [were] great," said Patrick Willard, another concertgoer.

Song lyrics controversy

Many families say they relate to the song. Some of those lyrics say, "I've been selling my soul...working all day...overtime hours for low pay...so I can sit out here and waste my life away." Of course, the song goes on as he describes a working man's struggles.

"It defintely ca be controversal. I hate how things get made, especially music these days and everything becomes political. This isn't a political message," Willard expressed.

Anthony was even joined by some of his closest friends, like Rich Young, that had a front row seat, who says he brushed off a few million dollar record deals just to stay true to his music.

"That's just the way he is. He's a humble guy and it's not about the money. It's about...getting the message out,' Young explained.

All in all, there's no doubt concertgoers enjoyed the country music artist, and families say they hope to see him again in Moyock.