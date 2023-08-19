Skip to Content
Defendant in January 6 riot gone missing, arrest warrant issued

today at 10:36 AM
Published 10:50 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Florida Proud Boy convicted on seven counts stemming from his actions during the January 6 riot has gone missing.

Christopher Worrell was scheduled to be sentenced Friday in the Washington, D.C. Federal Court, but court records show that's now been indefinitely postponed. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now issued a wanted poster for Worrell.

Prosecutors are seeking a 14-year prison sentence for Worrell, citing his refusal to take responsibility, his lack of remorse and lies that he told while under oath.

Worrell's co-defendant Daniel Scott, another Florida Proud Boy, was sentenced last month to five years in prison.

Worrell had been initially detained pre-trial following his arrest in March 2021. However, a judge ordered Worrell be released to home detention in November 2021, after finding that D.C. Jail officials had failed to provide Worrell with adequate treatment for his Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and a broken hand that may have required surgery.

