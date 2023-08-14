Skip to Content
Two people survive raging Hawaiian wildfire by jumping in a pool

today at 12:21 PM
LAHAINA, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There's new stunning video as two people survived the raging Lahaina wildfire last week by jumping in a pool.

They shot cellphone video from the pool, showing the inferno burning the vacation condos all around them.

As the fire closed in, Kristina Lee-Garrido and Misty Guantonio escaped the flames by taking refuge in the water.

The video was shot at Aina Nalu Condos last Tuesday around 6:30pm, with the wildfire destroyed more than 2,700 structures in Lahaina.

The death toll around lahaina has reached 96, making it the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, surpassing the 2018 camp fire in California that killed 85.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

