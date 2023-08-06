Deadly gun violence strikes multiple states

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states, with reports of several deadly mass shootings in the last 48 hours.

In Washington, D.C., police are investigating a shooting that killed three people and left two injured.

Around that time, police in Edinburg, Texas are investigating a nightclub shooting, where seven gunshot victims were found.

Meanwhile, police in Rochester, New York are investigating a string of shootings where five people were shot, including a 22-year-old man who was killed.

Washington, D.C. shooting

"We are here again tonight on the scene of another senseless act of violence," said Acting Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)

MPD are looking for answers in a deadly mass shooting that happened Saturday night. It happened at an intersection and left several blocks closed for hours.

"Four of those individuals were males, one is a female," Smith detailed.

According to police, three of the victims were found dead at the scene and police say they need the community's help.

"We are asking you the community to please provide us with any information that you may have," Smith expressed.

So far, no arrests have been made in the D.C. shooting.

Edinburg, Texas shooting

Near the U.S.-Mexico border in Edinburg, Texas, at least seven people were found with gunshot wounds at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, victims were transported to the hospital.

There are no details on any arrests.

Rochester, New York shooting

"There's no reason for a petty spat or a silly fight between known individuals to escalate into gun violence," said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

A complicated investigation happening in Rochester, New York. It involves two different crime scenes that police say do not appear to be connected.

The incidents began around 1:00am Saturday morning and involved a 47-car response from Rochester Police. At least five people were shot, including a 22-year-old man who was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

"One o'clock in the morning! Go home," Evans declared.

So far, no word of any arrests.