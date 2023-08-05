NYC Mayor Eric Adams on last weekend’s stabbing and Union Square riot

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 17-year-old suspect has been taken into custody in the death of O'Shae Sibley.

The professional dancer was fatally stabbed at a gas station in Brooklyn last weekend. Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name, but say that he resides in Brooklyn and attends a high school in the area.

In a press conference Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams extended his condolences to Sibley's family.

"We are gathered here to just express our heartfelt condolences to the O'Shae's family. 28-year-old young man. He could be my son. And oftentimes, when you have incidents like this, you reflect outside of your professional status and move to your personal status. Parents lost a child. A child to something clearly that was a hate crime," Adams expressed.

During the press conference, Adams spoke about Friday's riot in Union Square, praising police for their handling of the chaotic situation.

"You don't come to get free Game Boys and bring smoke bombs and bring M80s and bring other disruptive items. And so, we believe there was some outside influences that may have attempted to aggravate the situation, and I cannot say enough for the police department yesterday. I don't think people realize the level of discipline that was showed to take a very dangerous, volatile situation and to be able to bring it to a level of resolve without any loss of life, any substantial damage to property and without young people harming themselves," Adams remarked.