Ohio Wendy’s location to have AI drive thrus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Wendy's is teaming up with Google to make their drive-thru experience, high tech.

The restaurant chain, which is based in Ohio, will use artificial intelligence which they call "Wendy's Fresh AI."

They say it will enhance the customer's experience and will take food orders and answer frequently asked questions.

It will be tested at a Wendy's in Columbus in June.

There is no word if this service will eventually lead to fewer human workers.