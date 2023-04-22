Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 9:09 AM
Published 9:25 AM

MSC Cruises docks in Brooklyn, bringing 10,000 jobs to New Yorkers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Saturday, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Cruises sailed into its newest homeport: the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

It's expected to bring 10,000 jobs, including the hiring of 150 New Yorkers to facilitate terminal operations.

It's also expected to bring in up to $102 million in local spending from visitors.

Starting Saturday, the cruise line will begin offering year-round sailings from New York to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Florida, Canada, and New England.

The MSC Meraviglia is one of the world's biggest ships.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content