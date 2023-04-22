MSC Cruises docks in Brooklyn, bringing 10,000 jobs to New Yorkers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Saturday, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Cruises sailed into its newest homeport: the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

It's expected to bring 10,000 jobs, including the hiring of 150 New Yorkers to facilitate terminal operations.

It's also expected to bring in up to $102 million in local spending from visitors.

Starting Saturday, the cruise line will begin offering year-round sailings from New York to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Florida, Canada, and New England.

The MSC Meraviglia is one of the world's biggest ships.