Nation fights “egg-flation” this Easter weekend

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Folks celebrating Easter will shell out more money this year on items like eggs and candy.

The National Retail Federation says despite inflation, Americans are expected to spend $24 billion on the holiday.

A chocolate bunny is a must have for any Easter basket. At Andy's Candy in New York, customers are filing in despite higher prices.

"They're buying a little bit smaller bunnies, not as big as they used to," said Ronnie Simpson of Andy's Candy.

Catching customers by surprise

But the total at the cash register is catching some customers by surprise.

"Candy for the grandchildren. I wasn't expecting to go out there, but I came to Andy's Candy and fifty two dollars later, they're getting candy," said Pam Forbes, a shopper.

Owners at the chocolate shop say they've had to raise their prices because the cost of the ingredients to make chocolate has gone up steadily. They say importing cocoa beans is getting more difficult and more expensive.

Over at the grocery store, the Easter tradition to die will likely cost you more than last year.

"We're going to do that tomorrow for sure. But the price of eggs is like it keeps going, you know, changing. And so I'm always stocking up when I find low prices. I buy like two, you know, two dozen instead of one," said Julie Futoran-Ulsted, another shopper.

In an effort to fight inflation, people like Futoran-Ulsted are spending more time seeking out savings saying, "I went shopping and found a more affordable way to kind of go all out for my daughter and I actually reused an Easter basket as well."

Sticking with traditions

Others say they are making the best of the higher prices determined to stick with their traditions.

"The prices are a little bit higher than I'm accustomed to, but it's a special occasion and it's for special people. So I'm ok with it," said Margaret Atkinson, another shopper.

Eggs these days cost more than three dollars a dozen.

That's about double the price from a year ago.