Lawmakers introduce legislation to create César Chavez, Farmworker Movement National Park

The bill will help preserve the nationally significant sites associated with Cesar Chavez and the farm worker movement

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Alex Padilla and Rep. Raul Ruiz (both D-California) introduced bicameral legislation to create the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park.

The press release mentioned the legislation is cosponsored by Senator Feinstein (D-California) and Representatives Grijalva and Gallego (both D-Arizona).

The sites through this bill can ensure that the National Park System will represent the diverse history of the U.S. and this bill lifts Cesar Chavez's story.

Including those who contributed to building the farmworker and civil rights movements.

“On César Chávez Day we commemorate the work and legacy of an iconic Latino civil rights leader,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “Establishing the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park will pay proper homage to Chávez’s tireless work for the dignity, respect, and equal treatment of farmworkers. Our National Park System tells the story of our nation and preserves the people, and movements that we value as Americans—yet our park system does not yet adequately preserve the full culture and diverse legacy of all Americans. This legislation would bring us closer to the recognition farmworkers have earned and deserve.”

The press release mentioned what the bill would do:

Create the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park, which would include the existing the César E. Chávez National Monument, which includes La Nuestra Señora Reina de la Paz, in Keene, California.

Upon written agreement from the site owners, the National Historical Park could include the following sites: Forty Acres in Delano, California; the Santa Rita Center in Phoenix, Arizona; and McDonnell Hall in San Jose, California.

Conduct a National Historic Trail Study for the “Farmworker Peregrinación National Historic Trail,” the 300-mile march route taken by farmworkers between Delano and Sacramento in 1966.

Require the Department of Interior to complete a general management plan for the historical park within three years.

A map can be found here.

A list of endorsing organizations can be found here.

Full text of the bill can be found here.