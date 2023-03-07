United Airlines passenger arrested, held without bail

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A United Airlines passenger has been arrested after trying to open an emergency exit door during a flight on Sunday from Los Angeles to Boston.

According to prosecutors, the passenger also tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck.

Other passengers tackled the man after the attempted stabbing and the flight crew helped restrain him prior to the plane landing at Boston Logan International Airport.

Francisco Severo Torres, a 33-year-old from Leominster, Massachusetts, was immediately taken into custody when the plane landed.

Following an initial court appearance on Monday, a judge ordered the man be held without bail.

He is set to have another hearing on Thursday.

If convicted, Torres faces up to life in prison.

According to a United Airlines representative, no one on board the flight was seriously hurt.