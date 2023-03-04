Multiple children in Texas killed, others injured

ITALY, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in Italy are investigating after they found three children dead and two others injured inside of a home on Friday.

Ellis County officials say law enforcement officers were first called to the home near the town's Stafford Elementary School at about 4:00pm.

All five victims were children and the two surviving children were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

A suspect has been detained in the case, however, investigators have not yet described the circumstances of the deaths; details on the injured children have not been released at this time.

Officials say there is "no danger to the public at this time."

More details surrounding the incident are developing.