Federal teams reach over 500 Ohio homes

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The door-to-door checkup on families affected by the toxic train derailment in East Palestine is in high gear.

On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered federal agencies to go door-to-door and see how residents are doing.

On Monday, The EPA, FEMA, and the CDC, say they've reached more than 530 households in less than 72 hours.

That surpassed their goal of reaching 400 homes. The outreach will continue throughout the week.

In early February, some 50 train cars derailed; some carrying hazardous materials.

The wreck set off a massive fire, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of homes in the area.