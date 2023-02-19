Memphis residents dedicate a mural to Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Following the death of Tyre Nichols, community members are continuing to pay homage to him. One artist in Memphis decided to dedicate a mural to him on Saturday.

The artist, David Yancy, said his typical art pieces are vibrant with positive imagery and that push a message of hope.

The mural is painted on the restaurant and music room building of steve a's castle house of rhythm and blues in north memphis.

Steve Adams, the building owner, said after the death of Tyre Nichols, he wanted to do something to honor him in a positive light.

The five former Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Tyre Nichols were in court on Friday and pled not guilty.

The next court date will take place on May 1.