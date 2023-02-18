Latest TikTok fitness trend, gained popularity last year, here to stay

DALLAS, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One of the latest trends in fitness is the Hot Girl Walk. The walk has gained popularity last year thanks to TikTok.

The movement that's making mental wellness just as important as physical health is here to stay.

34-year-old Angelica Timpany works from home; a big change that resulted from COVID restrictions, but with it comes the occasional feeling of being disconnected.

"Just having something that isn't work, or is it you know, my husband or something like that, just to be able to get out and chat," Timpany said.

Stepping right in

So when her group of friends from her gym suggested starting Hot Girl Walks, Timpany stepped right in.

"Like that sounds kind of silly on the surface, but you're still being active. But you're...you're connecting with someone which is something that I was kind of missing," Timpany explained.

What are Hot Girl Walks? It's a trend that started on TikTok.

The idea is to get outdoors, talk a walk, alone or with friends, and think or say only positive things like, "How hot you are!"

"Connect groups"

"Some of our members said, we want to start a Hot Girl Walks group."

Grit Fitness Studio's Brit Wold added the walking group to what she calls her gym's "connect groups," which, she says, have grown significantly post COVID as people look for social and mental components to wellness.

"It's not about calorie burn. It's not about how many miles I did. It's just about enjoying the present moment. That's really important for keeping a healthy mindset and for your overall well being," Wold explained.

"Even at a young age, I started having so much joint pain," said Dr. Lauren Shelton, a physical therapist.

Shelton believes the trend is here to stay also because of its long term physical health benefits.

She too left hours long gym sessions after burnout and wear and tear.

Gentle on the body, good for the mind

Much of the low intensity trend focuses on simple strength training movements: Gentle on the body, good for the mind.

"I do think the fitness industry has changed to start to value our mental health, and also the long term health of our bodies," Shelton spoke.

It's become the perfect balance for Timpany, who's moving forward on her 2023 fitness goals.

"I want to be more active. But I do also want to acknowledge that it's okay to not have those high impacting instead of a walk or just being outside is perfectly fine. And something that I need," Timpany said.

Experts say another big trend at the gym this year is incline treadmill, which is said to be an effective form of cardio, but not too hard on your joints.