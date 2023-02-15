Thoughtful teen spreads kindness on Valentine’s Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Maryland teen brought joy to thousands on Valentine's Day.

Love for 20,000 people was Patrick Kaufmann's goal this year and he accomplished it on Tuesday.

The ninth grader, with help from others, delivered those valentines to hospitals and nursing homes.

He started "Valentine's by Kids" three years ago with 300 cards. As of this year, thousands of those cards brightened someone's day.

If you are wondering, each September marks the beginning of the card-writing journey. Patrick asks students at local elementary and middle schools to write cards from the heart.

The cards were distributed in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In the future, however, Kaufmann wants to expand "Valentines by Kids" nationwide.