Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:59 AM

Thoughtful teen spreads kindness on Valentine’s Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Maryland teen brought joy to thousands on Valentine's Day.

Love for 20,000 people was Patrick Kaufmann's goal this year and he accomplished it on Tuesday.

The ninth grader, with help from others, delivered those valentines to hospitals and nursing homes.

He started "Valentine's by Kids" three years ago with 300 cards. As of this year, thousands of those cards brightened someone's day.

If you are wondering, each September marks the beginning of the card-writing journey. Patrick asks students at local elementary and middle schools to write cards from the heart.

The cards were distributed in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In the future, however, Kaufmann wants to expand "Valentines by Kids" nationwide.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content