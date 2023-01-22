New study looks into the dangers of sitting

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new medical study looks at the dangers of sitting too much as well as the small changes to move more and improve your health.

The next time you are about to send your co-worker an email: Stop; think about taking a walk over to their desk instead.

That simple movement might actually be good for your health.

A new study published in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine found a short stroll at work every half-hour could help with the harm that comes with prolonged periods of sitting.

"We had participants come to our lab and sit in our lab for eight hours. Each day they came, we tried a couple of different walking strategies to see what worked best in terms of offsetting the harms of sitting. We found that a five-minute walk every half hour reduced blood sugar levels by over 60%; it also reduced blood pressure. We also found that a one-minute walk every hour also reduced blood pressure," said Dr. Keith Diaz, the study's lead author.

Further dangers

Not moving around comes with health risks, even to people who regularly exercise.

We're talking increased stress to the back, neck, arms, and legs. For those who hunch, that can over-stretch the spinal ligaments and strain the spinal discs.

It can also have some serious long-term dangers. Things like a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and early death.

Even if you have a standing desk, that may not help since being in one position all day isn't good.

Get going

So, the key here is to move as often as you can. Because if your daily activities are short and intense enough, they can improve your health!

Take this second study published in nature medicine that found even small snippets of exercise - like dashing up the stairs or weaving between commuters - adds up.

Those who engaged in one or two-minute bursts of exercise three times a day saw a nearly 50% reduction in cardiovascular mortality risk.

Researchers also saw around a 40% reduction in the risk of dying from cancer and all causes of mortality.

So next time you're sitting for a while, remember the human body is built to move. So, get going!