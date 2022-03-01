Volunteers join the war in Ukraine

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Ukraine is currently facing an invasion and some governments are reluctant to send support, however, these British volunteers are willing to help in the war against Russia.

Leon Dawson is one person who's joining a group of civilians to sign up and defend Ukraine despite having no military experience.

"We're young, strong, fit men. We can help so why not," said Dawson.

He's been collecting military gear such as old uniforms but taking off the insignias for Ukraine troops.

One ex-soldier for the U.S. Army is also making the journey to help Ukraine.

"So, I was on a contract in the Middle East, and I saw what was happening, and I was like screw it lets go," said William.