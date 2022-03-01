Skip to Content
National-World
By , ,
today at 5:34 PM
Published 5:20 PM

Volunteers join the war in Ukraine

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Ukraine is currently facing an invasion and some governments are reluctant to send support, however, these British volunteers are willing to help in the war against Russia.

Leon Dawson is one person who's joining a group of civilians to sign up and defend Ukraine despite having no military experience.

"We're young, strong, fit men. We can help so why not," said Dawson.

He's been collecting military gear such as old uniforms but taking off the insignias for Ukraine troops.

One ex-soldier for the U.S. Army is also making the journey to help Ukraine.

"So, I was on a contract in the Middle East, and I saw what was happening, and I was like screw it lets go," said William.

National-World
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content