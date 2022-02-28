Talking to kids about the Russia-Ukraine war

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Kids may have questions when it comes to worldwide events and there come a time to talk to them about it, especially during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Anything surrounding war can be scary for anyone and can bring fear in children who don't know much about it.

Talking to children about these subjects should be straightforward.

“It's far away and that's something that grownups do let the grownups take care of this right now, okay. We get to take care of you and then we'll make sure the adults take care of that. So, sometimes you just need to simplify it," said Pediatric Psychologist Vanessa Jensen.

According to Jensen, kids can be bothered by disturbing thoughts of war and may see these images in nightmares so parents should monitor what their children are exposed to.

"If you see things or hear things that either you wonder about or are just kind of scary, let's talk about it. Help them normalize those thoughts. It's OK to feel kind of scared that this is happening in our world," explained Jensen.

Showing a child a map of Ukraine may calm them down so they can see how far away the war is taking place.

Children need support and reassurance from their parents and now is a good time to comfort them.