Suspect killed, 3 officers injured during police chase in Georgia

National-World

Three law enforcement officers were injured during a police chase in Georgia that ended with one suspect being killed and a second suspect taken into custody, authorities said Monday morning.

The officers from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton and Villa Rica police were taken to hospitals in Atlanta, authorities said at a news conference. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The chase began when a Georgia state trooper clocked a car traveling 111 mph on Interstate 20 around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Capt. Brandon Dawson of the state patrol said at a news conference. The trooper pursued and the car stopped, then drove away, Dawson said.

The trooper used his vehicle to force the car to stop beside the road, but the driver regained control and “continued to run,” Dawson said.

“His passenger used a rifle and shot at the trooper’s patrol car, striking it and disabling it,” he said. Local agencies took over the pursuit.

The two suspects continued into Carrollton County on Highway 61 when the passenger “leaned out the window and fired rounds” into a city of Carrollton police officer’s vehicle resulting in an officer being struck and another hitting a utility pole, said Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.

Richards said Sgt. Rob Holloway, the officer struck by gunfire, was flown to an Atlanta-area medical center where he is undergoing surgery.

The suspects then continued towards the City of Villa Rica, Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour said. Mansour said the suspects fired multiple rounds at officers, striking one of the officers two times.

Officer Chase Gordy has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and the department is “waiting … an update on him at this time,” Mansour said.

A Carroll County deputy, Jay Repetto, was also shot during the chase, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, Langley said.

Langley said one of the suspects was arrested “after a negotiation” and is being held in the Carroll County Jail. The other suspect was killed, but Langley didn’t specify how.

“There are no suspects at large,” Langley said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation at the request of the state patrol and the sheriff’s office, according to a GBI tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.