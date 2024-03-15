YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is hosting a Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, March 16.

You will have the opportunity to meet the K-9 unit, rescue unit, and the explosives teams.

The parachute team will also land during the opening ceremony plus military vehicles will be on display.

"We hope by getting out there being able to interface and show what we do and get to know them and get to know us it's a great opportunity and really show the special bond and the relationship we have with the community here," stated Gunnery Sgt. Scott Roguska.

The Military Appreciation Day will be on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Yuma.