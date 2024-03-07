YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Pilots are gearing up for this weekend's Airshow.

The Demo Team for the F-22 Raptor jet visited the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Thursday evening.

The F-22 jet is the most advanced fighter jet ever built. It performs stunts and maneuvers that no other fighter jet can.

It will perform backflips, loops, and cartwheels at this weekend's Airshow.

"My favorite part about the event is the interaction we get to have with the crowd and with the local community. So I was inspired at a young age to be a fighter pilot going to airshows and so now we have the opportunity to pay that inspiration forward to another generation and share our passion and love for what we get to do," said Captian Samuel Larson, the Commander and Pilot of the F-22 Demo Team.

The Yuma Airshow starts at 9 a.m. at the Marine Corps Air Station on Saturday.

General admission is free and for more information visit https://www.yumaairshow.com/.