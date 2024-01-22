Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year nominations open

Deadline to nominate military spouses is January 26

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year nominations are open and aim to recognize the role of military spouses locally.

Friday, January 26 is the last day to put in nominations for Military Spouse of the Year.

According to Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, the award recognizes military spouses and integrates them into a program dedicated to developing leadership skills, broadening professional networks, enhancing life and advocacy skills, and fostering community impact.

Nominees for this award will go through a four-stage selection process and the announcement of the winner will commence in Washington D.C on May 11.

According to a press release, criteria for evaluation include military community involvement, leadership acumen, community engagement, communication skills, and personal journey.

Here are key dates for the selection process from AFI:

National Nominations: December 4 – January 26

Introduction of Candidates: February 1

Base Voting Period: February 5-9

Announcement of Base Winners: February 13

Top 21 Branch Finalists Announced: February 22

Branch Voting: February 27-28

Branch Winners Announced: March 4

Overall AFI MSOY Voting: March 7-8

AFI MSOY Week: May 6-10

Overall AFI MSOY Announced: May 11

For more information and to nominate a military spouse, go to msoy.afi.org.