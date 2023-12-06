MCAS Yuma participates in Intramural Marksmanship competition

(KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma participated in the Intramural Marksmanship competition from November 14-22.

MCAS Yuma said the competition is a seven-day event that consists of pistol and rifle qualifications.

Including shooting on several different courses to improve the Marine's lethality, said MCAS Yuma.

You can watch the video from MCAS Yuma below.

Courtesy from Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers.