Hometown Heroes: David Ibarra, Iraq war vet shares story

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Veterans Day just weeks away, we are sharing the stories of locals from the desert southwest who are part of our veteran community.

Yuma local, David Ibarra, served in the U.S. Navy reserve for about 15 years, and was deployed to the war in Iraq.

“Working as a police officer, there was an opportunity to become a reservist which I decided to join the United States Navy," said U.S. Navy Veteran, David Ibarra.

Then, his life changed forever, as he was deployed.

“We got our notice to get activated in ’05, we spent time in Kuwait for more training, and then we were boarded on a C-130 from Kuwait to Habania, Iraq,” said Ibarra.

Ibarra served in the Iraq war for one year with the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion

“When you sign that dotted line, and myself being a reserve, that means you can be activated at any time, and you have to serve your country and that’s what I did,” said Ibarra.

He said as a veteran, a big part of his life is being involved with the VFW post 8242.

“One of the things that we have a motto, if you didn’t go, you wouldn’t know, so we’re able to come here, share our experiences, we also help with any people who have any problems that want to talk to a fellow veteran, we’re here to help,” said Ibarra.

Ibarra would like to thank the Yuma community for all their support for veterans like himself.

“It’s a very, very supportive community and I love Yuma,” said Ibarra.

Tune in every Thursday as we profile other locals leading up to Veterans Day.