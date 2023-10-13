Special F-5 takeoff squadron flyer at MCAS Yuma

Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 is an adversary squadron and is also known as the 'Snipers'

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time since 1989, 12 F-5 fighter jets flew in formation across the Yuma skies.

"The F-5s here in 401 are used to perform adversary tactics. What we do is we replicate adversary nations weapons systems as well their aircraft and the tactics that they would use in order to train our pilots to counter those tactics," said Lt. Col. Charles George, Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 commanding officer.

"This squadron has never flown 12 aircraft. We have folks that have worked for us since 1989 since we started flying the F-5 and they've never seen 12 F-5s fly," said Lt. Col. George.

"It’s a great accomplishment. It's really a testament to the contractors downstairs, the civilians, that maintain our aircraft and allow us to operate," expressed Lt. Col. George.

"Probably not going to get the opportunity to do it again. We’re standing up another adversary squadron on the east coast over the summer and so we’ll be providing them some aircraft which lessens the ability for us to do that in the future," explained Lt. Col. George.

The squadron also runs Toys for Tots at the Yuma Palms and is asking to help put a smile on kids for the coming holidays.