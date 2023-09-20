Skip to Content
Obsidian Iceberg 2023 exercise conducted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Marines and Navy Sailors conducted exercise Obsidian Iceberg at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California from July 31 to August 1.

U.S. Marines with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) and U.S. Navy Sailors with Helicopter Maritime Strike Weapons School Pacific and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35 conducted the exercise.

OBSIDIAN ICEBERG is an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) exercise designed to develop and validate tactics, techniques, and procedures to effectively conduct customizable nodal amphibious operation.

U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jon C. Stone and Cpl. Gideon M. Schipper.

Audio Copyright through MCI-West APM Music

The video can be watched below.

Video courtesy by U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

