Mexico

San Luis, Mexico implements cooling stations

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures continue to increase for the summer, a border city is taking measures to prevent heat strokes.

The San Luis, Mexico Public Safety Department installed cooling stations downtown and at its five fire stations. 

They provide free water and powdered electrolytes. 

Those who show up with signs of heat stroke or dehydration are also taken care of. 

"If you have any of the symptoms you can go to a health center or call 911 to be evaluated and transfer to a health center," says San Luis, Mexico Public Safety PIO Omar Guerrero.

The cooling stations will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from now through the summer.

