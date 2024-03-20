San Luis, Mexico mayor addresses seven bodies found in El Golfo de Santa Clara

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Seven bodies were found dead on a highway in El Golfo de Santa Clara, sparking concerns from local authorities.

In a press conference, Mayor Santos Gonzales Yescas of San Luis, Mexico shared insights into the crime and the city's efforts to combat the violence.

"Yesterday the municipal police, the state police, and the Mexican army went to collect those bodies… the Mexican army and the state police returned to San Luis Rio Colorado with those bodies," stated Santos González Yescas.

Just last month, the Security and Peace Table of Sonora deployed military personnel to San Luis, Mexico to reinforce public security measures.

The discovery of the bodies is a reminder of the ongoing battle against organized crime in the region. Mayor Gonzales Yescas confirmed that the deceased were members of organized crime groups.

El Golfo de Santa Clara is located just an hour from San Luis, Mexico. Despite these challenges, Mayor Gonzales Yescas assured that the city is well-equipped to handle any rollover of the crime.

"The three levels of government are very prepared to face them… we don't want that, right, because it can cause collateral damages or effects that no one benefits from," he emphasized.

The Mayor also confirmed that among the bodies found, one was identified as the leader of an organized crime group.