Four gates open to decrease wait times at the border

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor of San Luis, Mexico made a special request to try and decrease border wait times this holiday season.

The mayor spoke to Mexican Customs officials to have all four gates open during rush hours.

"We made an agreement that our public safety will tell the Mexican officials that if there are two gates open to open all four," stated Santos Gonzalez, San Luis, Mexico.

San Luis Mayor hopes this will help reduce wait times, especially this holiday season.