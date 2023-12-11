Skip to Content
Mexico

Four gates open to decrease wait times at the border

By ,
today at 2:11 PM
Published 3:47 PM

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor of San Luis, Mexico made a special request to try and decrease border wait times this holiday season.

The mayor spoke to Mexican Customs officials to have all four gates open during rush hours.

"We made an agreement that our public safety will tell the Mexican officials that if there are two gates open to open all four," stated Santos Gonzalez, San Luis, Mexico.

San Luis Mayor hopes this will help reduce wait times, especially this holiday season.

Article Topic Follows: Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content