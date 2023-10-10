Three injured after ride experiences mechanical failure at “Fiestas del Sol”

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Three people were injured after a ride had a mechanical error at "Fiestas Del Sol" in Mexicali Monday night.

According to fair organizers, one of the baskets of the ride fell, leaving a mother and her son with minor injuries.

The municipal president, Norma Bustamante, said that in the accident both the mother and the child were taken to a private hospital and a third person who was on the ground also received injuries from the impact.

Fire Director Rubén Osuna explained that the failure was derived from the restraining cables that held the basket.

He explained that the company concessionaire of the amusement rides was responsible since there are medical expenses for the users, for which they were transferred to a private hospital in the city with minor injuries.

He explained that firefighters inspect the rides every day and the company has two engineers who carry out the inspections.

The mayor said that a thorough review will be carried out by the engineers of the city council and the company and if they do not come back with appropriate documentation that shows the rides are safe by Tuesday, the amusement rides will be closed until a resolution is reached.