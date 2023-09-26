One journalist and one officer killed

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for the journalist in San Luis, Mexico who police say was killed by cartel members.

We spoke to some of his family members who shared they were already concerned about his safety.

It appears the journalist was at the wrong place at the wrong time, his children say he was caught in the crossfire between organized crime and police officers

"He had shot wounds on his body and on his head he tried to tell me something but he couldn’t," said Joseph Gutierrez, son of the journalist killed.

Joseph Gutierrez witnessed when his dad, Jesus Gutierrez, was shot and killed, something he says he doesn't wish on anybody.

His daughter said Gutierrez expressed how dangerous his job was and was afraid sooner or later something would happen to him.

"We felt this could happen anytime because he received a lot of threats and was attempted twice in 2012 and 2018. But this wasn’t against him," stated Alondra Gutierrez, daughter of the journalist killed.

The shooting happened Sunday night into Monday morning right across the street from where the journalist lived.

San Luis mayor said Police Officer Juan Portela was also shot to death.

Three other police officers were also injured.

One was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Another was hospitalized in Mexico with serious injuries.

The third victim is in stable condition.

"This was a ruthless attack that we don’t approve. We are outraged in our city," said San Luis, Mexico Mayor Santos Gonzalez.

The journalist's family hopes the community will remember him as a good man and a good reporter.

"That night people sent him messages about a shooting, “are covering the story?” but this time he was the story," said Alondra Gutierrez.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the case call Sonora’s district attorney.