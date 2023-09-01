Skip to Content
Mexico

Woman on hunger strike for 21 days

today at 2:58 PM
SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Luis, Mexico woman has been on a hunger strike trying to get the federal government's attention.

Maricela Barbosa hasn't eaten in 21 days.

She wants the President of Mexico to solve the problem of high electricity rates which gets worse during summertime in the border city.

"I want the president to communicate with me or to the San Luis community by a press release and tell us that he knows the problem and he'll take care of it and solve the problem," stated Maricela Barbosa.

Barbosa said she'll stay on hunger strike until she receives a response by the federal government.

Abraham Retana

Vanessa Gongora

