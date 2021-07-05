Mexican officials say erosion caused Mexico sinkhole

Mexico

MEXICO CITY (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico National Water Commission officials say a huge sinkhole that appeared on a farm in late May was caused by erosion of limestone bedrock.

Puebla residents believed the sinkhole was the result of excessive groundwater extraction by factories in the area. As a result, a water factory was shut down because they thought it was hurting water tables, according to the Associated Press.

National Water Commission officials said it was a natural process of limestone being dissolved that cause the soil on top to collapse.

“There is no evidence that the cause of the sinkhole was water extraction,” the commission said.

The bottom of the sinkhole is filled with water that appears to have strong currents, and experts say it is relatively warm, suggesting it comes from deep underground. The sinkhole grew larger than a football field and swallowed a house. Firefighters rescued two dogs after they were trapped in the hole.