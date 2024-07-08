YCSO issues Level 3 sex offender notification

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has issued a notification regarding a Level 3 sex offender in the area.

According to the notification, Willard Richardson, 76, has notified YCSO that he is residing in the 12200 block of E. 39th Way in Yuma, and is described as six-feet tall, has gray hair and blue eyes, and is not wanted by YCSO at this time.

YCSO says Richardson was found guilty on April 5, 2011, of "two counts of Using Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct, and one count of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree in the Clatsop County Circuit Court in Astoria, Oregon."

According to YCSO, he was sentenced to almost six years in the Oregon Department Corrections and three years of post-prison supervision. The victim in that crime was young girl who knew him.

YCSO then says Richardson "pled guilty/no contest to one count of Failure to Register as Sex Offender in the Yuma County Superior Court" on May 30, 2024. He was sentenced to two years of probation and is "currently under the supervision of the Yuma County Adult Probation."

Richardson is considered a Level 3 sex offender, with a high risk to reoffend.