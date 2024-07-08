Skip to Content
YCSO announces interim Jail Commander

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
today at 1:35 PM
Published 2:03 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has named Lt. Ana Duarte as the new interim Captain "assigned as the Commander of Detention Center Operations."

In a press release, Duarte will replace Captain Kelly Milner, "who will be away on military orders."

YCSO says Duarte started her career in the Sheriff's Office as a Detention Officer in 2012, with Duarte rotating "through various custody levels within the jail to include the Maximum Security Units and Internal Transport where she served as Team Leader."

In addition, YCSO says back in 2015, Duarte was assigned to Classification Officer after being assigned to the Detention Bureau's Support Section before "assisting in the Medical Examiner’s Office part-time as a Medical Examiner Investigator."

To learn more about Duarte, read the press release below.

