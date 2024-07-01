Early and emergency voting centers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Early voting sites for the primary and general elections have been approved by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

Arizona requires that supervisors set the early voting sites, early emergency hours, and days people can go and vote.

People will now be able to go to the Yuma County Recorder's Office for early voting from July 3 through July 26.

Emergency voting will be available the weekend and Monday leading up to the elections.

"We have a lot of voters that like to wait for the last minute but something comes up so we do have those emergency days or there are voters that just like to come in person they don’t want to make the whole line so we have here early voting in our location," said Karen Rochas, a voters services outreach specialist.

Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes explains why these sites were chosen.

"We choose sites based on their accessibility and on their ability to provide different services in this case mostly handicap services…flexibility to handle a lot of this traffic," said Reyes.

Reyes also urges voters to make sure they get their vote in on time.

"People who vote early they need to return their ballot early becuase you can’t really put a ballot the last weekend for example and expect it to get in on time before Tuesday," said Reyes.

The Arizona primary election day is on July 30.