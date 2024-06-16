Yuma NAACP branch hosts Juneteenth celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The NAACP Yuma Branch hosted its annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday evening at Carver Park.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The Yuma NAACP has been active in the Yuma community since 1934 and says this holiday represents unity and remembrance of those who were once enslaved.

"To me, Juneteenth means family. So Juneteenth is about bringing everyone back together and saying, Hey, pay attention to where we been so we don't repeat this again," said Eleanor Sayles, President of the Yuma NAACP #1016.

The event featured food vendors, raffle prizes and the announcement of the winner of this year's Bud Johnson Scholarship.

The Commander of Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) was also in attendance to deliver a speech.