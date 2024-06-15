Humane Society of Yuma holds free adoption event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma offered free adoptions and free microchips on Saturday as the shelter continues to operate at maximum capacity.

"Right now we are filled to the brim with animals and with Fourth of July right around the corner, we know that a lot more animals are going to be entering the shelter very soon," said Annette Lagunas, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma.

Free microchipping was offered from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and both cats and dogs are available for free adoptions until the shelter closes at 5:00 p.m.

The first five people who adopted a cat or kitten received a free cat tree handcrafted by students at Fourth Avenue Junior High.

Local vendors including The Best Taquito, Phat BBQ and Desert Refreshers were also on site donating a percentage of their proceeds back to the shelter.