Skip to Content
Local News

Humane Society of Yuma holds free adoption event

KYMA
By , ,
today at 12:33 PM
Published 12:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma offered free adoptions and free microchips on Saturday as the shelter continues to operate at maximum capacity.

"Right now we are filled to the brim with animals and with Fourth of July right around the corner, we know that a lot more animals are going to be entering the shelter very soon," said Annette Lagunas, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma.

Free microchipping was offered from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and both cats and dogs are available for free adoptions until the shelter closes at 5:00 p.m.

The first five people who adopted a cat or kitten received a free cat tree handcrafted by students at Fourth Avenue Junior High.

Local vendors including The Best Taquito, Phat BBQ and Desert Refreshers were also on site donating a percentage of their proceeds back to the shelter.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content