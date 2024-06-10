Skip to Content
Local News

Father charged with child abuse arraigned

By ,
today at 12:46 PM
Published 1:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man is in court on Monday for his arraignment after being formally charged of child abuse.

41-year-old Christiano Toilolo was arrested on Friday, May 24, for multiple offenses, including child abuse and aggravated assault.

Prior to the arrest, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they were notified on Tuesday, May 21, by the Arizona Department of Child Safety about a five-month-old child who had head injuries.

The child was flown from Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to Phoenix Children's Hospital for further treatment.

YPD said detectives worked with Phoenix police and the Department of Child Safety where the situation happened in the area of 38th Street and Avenue 12 1/2 E. YPD also said officers arrested Toilolo, who is the father of the child.

Following the arrest, Toilolo was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, May 30, and is facing five counts of domestic violence, aggravated assault and child abuse.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content