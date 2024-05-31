Father accused of child abuse formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man has been formally charged after being accused of child abuse.

41-year-old Christiano Toilolo was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday and is facing five counts of domestic violence aggravated assault and child abuse.

He will appear in court on June 10.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said it was notified on Tuesday, May 21, by the Arizona Department of Child Safety about a five-month-old child who had head injuries.

The child was flown from Yuma Regional Medical Center to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Yuma police said detectives worked with Phoenix police and the Department of Child Safety where the situation happened in the area of 38th Street and Avenue 12 1/2 E.

YPD said officers arrested Toilolo on Friday, May 24, who is the father of the child.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.