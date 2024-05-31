Teen arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and booked on multiple felony charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Yuma police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Fourth Avenue and 16th Street on Thursday morning.

According to Yuma police, multiple shots were fired at a moving vehicle in the area of 17th Street and Fifth Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy and he was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Detention Facility.

YPD said Alice Byrne Elementary School and Student Choice High School were placed on a shelter-in-place as a precautionary measure.

This case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.