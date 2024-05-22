California Cinderella Pageant happening this weekend
Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with the participants in this weekend's California Cinderella Pageant.
(KYMA, KECY) - The California Cinderella Pageant Finals is happening in Imperial County this weekend, and it's the county's first time hosting the event.
"We're going to be competing against a bunch of girls from across California and our local town Imperial Valley. Honestly, it's incredible having something here in a valley that really nothing happens. It's really intriguing and hopefully it'll bring a lot of business to our little town."Chloe Mulvihill, Freshman, Southwest High School, Imperial Valley Overall Teen
The following participants in the pageant are:
- Grace Bannasch, preschool, current California Tiny Tot.
- Leila Bannasch, TK, current California Tot Ambassador.
- Amber Bautista, third grade, Mimi Miss, Imperial Valley Talent.
- Samantha Castaneda, Senior, Holtville High School, Imperial Valley Teen Beauty.
- Chloe Mulvihill, Freshman, Southwest High School, Imperial Valley Overall Teen.
The pageant is happening on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, and to attend the pageant, click here.