California Cinderella Pageant happening this weekend

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with the participants in this weekend's California Cinderella Pageant.

(KYMA, KECY) - The California Cinderella Pageant Finals is happening in Imperial County this weekend, and it's the county's first time hosting the event.

"We're going to be competing against a bunch of girls from across California and our local town Imperial Valley. Honestly, it's incredible having something here in a valley that really nothing happens. It's really intriguing and hopefully it'll bring a lot of business to our little town." Chloe Mulvihill, Freshman, Southwest High School, Imperial Valley Overall Teen

The following participants in the pageant are:

Grace Bannasch, preschool, current California Tiny Tot.

Leila Bannasch, TK, current California Tot Ambassador.

Amber Bautista, third grade, Mimi Miss, Imperial Valley Talent.

Samantha Castaneda, Senior, Holtville High School, Imperial Valley Teen Beauty.

Chloe Mulvihill, Freshman, Southwest High School, Imperial Valley Overall Teen.

The pageant is happening on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, and to attend the pageant, click here.