Imperial County

California Cinderella Pageant to have its state finals in Imperial County

California Cinderella Pageant
Published 11:49 AM

State finals will be from May 24th through May 26th in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 California Cinderella Pageant will host its state finals in Imperial County, which has never been done before.

The three-day pageant and talent show will give participants the opportunity to earn college scholarships and awards.

Every year, the pageant hosts an average of 40 contestants, their families, and friends, including about 20 staff members and volunteers.

Several local girls from Imperial Valley will be participating in the California Cinderella Pageant State Competition.

Karina Bazarte will have more information.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

