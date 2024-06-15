Skip to Content
Imperial County

Two people injured in motorcycle-car crash

By
today at 4:34 PM
Published 5:04 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) responded to a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

ECFD says two victims were riding on a dirt bike, with one of the victims not wearing a helmet. That is when a Ford Mustang hit the dirt bike, injuring the victims.

"So, this was an individual that was not helmeted. There was two individuals on scene, one with a helmet and one without a helmet. The one with a helmet was treated on the scene and eventually was released at the scene. The second patient, the one without the helmet was the one that sustained the major injuries."

Brad Chapin, Battalion Chief, El Centro Fire Department

The fire department says the victims were driving a non street legal dirt bike.  

One of the victims who was wearing a helmet suffered minor injures. However, the other victim who was not wearing a helmet suffered life-threating injures and was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Palm Springs. 

