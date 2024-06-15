Fire outside local thrift store, Rural Metro responds

UPDATE (3:34 PM): According to sources, the fire happened outside Hands Extended Thrift Store, located in the area of S. Frontage Road.

The store released a statement following the fire:

"There was a fire outside the back of the store today. I want the community to know that no one was hurt and that as soon as we get everything cleaned up, we will be back open. All we need is your prayers and if you have time to help us do a little cleanup when this thing is all out. We love our community and we know you love us."

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department is on scene of a fire happening in the Foothills area.

While there is no other information to give out, KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.