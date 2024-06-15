Skip to Content
Brush fire burns approximately two acres of land

Shawnee Gardenhire
today at 1:11 PM
Published 1:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a brush fire early Saturday morning.

In a press release, the fire happened before 1:00am in the area of 14th Avenue and 18th Place, to which "Engine 4 spotted heavy smoke and flames" seen from a distance.

When they arrived, YFD says crews found a "large brush fire behind nearby homes" in the area of 16th Street and the East Main Canal.

YFD says the fire was approximately 1.5 acres in size, and was located on the east side of the canal bank, but the fire was rapidly advancing eastward, "up the levee," towards 18th Place.

YFD further says crew used "multiple hose lines and hand tools" to stop the fire from advancing further on the upper east side.

After an hour, YFD says crews "gained control of the fire and began addressing hot spots of smouldering debris throughout the brush" as the fire burned approximately two acres of land.

YFD also says they kept crews at the scene to make sure the fire didn't "rekindle," and that no homes or personal property were damaged.

However, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dillon Fuhrman

Karina Bazarte

Zackary Moran-Norris

