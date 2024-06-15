One car caught on fire, another car hit a poll following crash

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A crash in El Centro left one car on fire and some residents without power for over an hour Friday morning.

The El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) says the car crash happened in the intersection of Dogwood Road and Ross Avenue at around 8:00am.

The fire department says three vehicles were involved, one caught on fire and one of the others hit a poll.

"We were able to contain the fire to the vehicle of origin; there were no additional injuries associated with the fire...There was one individual transported to the hospital from the accident and two other individuals that were treated and realized on scene." Brad Chapin, Battalion Chief, El Centro Fire Department

The people involved in the crash are expected to recover, and the City of El Centro says power has been restored, but the road was closed until midnight.