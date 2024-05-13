Earthquakes shake the Desert Southwest

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Aftershocks continue rattling the area after a Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit the Mexicali valley.

The earthquake activity began on Sunday at 11:22 a.m.

There have been more than 20 aftershocks since the first earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first earthquake struck about 9 kilometers north-northwest of Delta, Baja California, Mexico.

Residents of Imperial and Yuma counties also reported feeling the tremors.

There have been no reports of significant damage so far.

Danyelle Burke North will have more information tonight with local reaction on News 11 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.