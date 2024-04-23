Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Cinco De Mayo weekend

KYMA
By
today at 10:34 AM
Published 10:48 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced it will be conducting an impaired driving detail from Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5.

During the detail, additional officers will be patrolling the city streets to stop and arrest drivers who are under the influence.

YPD said it will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road.

Here are easy steps from YPD to have a safe Cinco De Mayo weekend:

  • Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
  • Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
  • If you’re impaired, use a taxi, or Uber, or call a sober friend or family member.
  • If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
  • If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content