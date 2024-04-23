Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Cinco De Mayo weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced it will be conducting an impaired driving detail from Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5.

During the detail, additional officers will be patrolling the city streets to stop and arrest drivers who are under the influence.

YPD said it will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road.

Here are easy steps from YPD to have a safe Cinco De Mayo weekend: