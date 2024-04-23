Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Cinco De Mayo weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced it will be conducting an impaired driving detail from Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5.
During the detail, additional officers will be patrolling the city streets to stop and arrest drivers who are under the influence.
YPD said it will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road.
Here are easy steps from YPD to have a safe Cinco De Mayo weekend:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, or Uber, or call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
- If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.